Nélio survives, but is left with sequelae; find out which · TV news

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will appear again in Nos Tempos do Imperador after being pushed off a cliff by Tonico (Alexandre Nero). The lawyer will only survive thanks to the care of Adelaide (Ana Barroso), who will have found him disoriented and with broken legs. “There were some sequels, some lapses in memory and that cane”, says the survivor in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Bernardinho’s brother (Gabriel Fuentes) will spend a few months hiding at the merchant’s farm before returning to court in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. He will make a triumphant return, surprising the corrupt politician by appearing “vivinho da Silva” in Pedro’s (Selton Mello) office.

João Pedro Zappa’s character will still knock on Lota’s door (Paula Cohen) in the scenes that will be shown from the 21st. “I’m so happy with my son here. I was so afraid Tonico would do something to you. That bastard still pays me”, exclaims the baroness.

“Adelaide saved me, mother. Thanks to her, I’m here to settle the score”, will thank Nélio, when passing the word to the greengrocer. She will tell, through a series of flashbacks, how she found him and cared for him over the course of countless weeks.

The store owner would only discover the boy’s true identity after hearing him mumble the names of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Mercedes during a high fever. “That’s when I sent my nephew here to see if I could find out anything about them,” the woman adds.

Nelio takes revenge on Tonico

Lota will be stunned to discover that she is already a grandmother, but that her granddaughter has been kidnapped by Tonico. “I remember my daughter, but I don’t remember the details of her birth. There were some sequels, some memory lapses and this cane”, regrets Nélio.

“What if the devil finds out you’re alive?”, asks Lupita (Roberta Rodrigues), referring to the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero. “He already knows”, will reveal Batista’s son (Ernani Moraes), who will explain his plan in detail:

To be on the safe side, I went straight to the Emperor and asked him to help me confront the deputy. A way to protect myself. Now, I’m going to the district attorney to charge Tonico with attempted murder. Dona Adelaide will be my witness.

“Oh, poor thing! What if he kills her? Sorry, but that’s how he does it”, asks Lota. “For safety’s sake, I’ve leased the sale and I’m going to spend some time at a cousin’s house, far from here, until this criminal is arrested, and I can get back to my life”, concludes Ana Barroso’s character.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will end next month, giving way to the screening of Beyond the Illusion, starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

