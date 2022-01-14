Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and Other Piracy Protection System Leaks on GitHub

The piracy protection system used by various streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video appears to have been made available in full on the GitHub source code hosting platform. According to information from the TorrentFreak website, a user called “Widevinedump” launched the tool called “Widevine” on the site, which allows you to download HD videos from streaming platforms, which constitutes a copyright infringement.





The versions of Widevine that have been made available are exactly targeted to the platforms, with the name of each one of them, such as “DISNEY-4K-SCRIPT”, “Netflix-4K-Script”, “WV-AMZN-4K-RIPPER”, ” APPLE-TV-4K-Downloader” and so on. with the code, any ordinary user can download series, movies and documentaries in an unauthorized way. This is different from the official download system present on streaming services, that keeps the downloaded content within the platform.





THE Association Motion Picture Association (MPA), which protects rights to audiovisual works, asked to remove the scripts from GitHub last December 31st, but there is no confirmation of the removal of the air code. What worries the MPA is that andthis delay in removing made several people copy the scripts and also make them available in other repositories, in other ways and with other names, being very difficult to remove them completely from the air.

