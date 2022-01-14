New function arrives in WhatsApp that those who talk a lot couldn’t wait to use

First of all, it is good to remember that the year 2022 promises. After all, a new function arrives on WhatsApp that those who talk a lot couldn’t wait to use.

It is about the possibility of continuing to listen to audios that we receive even when leaving a chat and entering a different one.

Surprisingly, this feature is under development and being tested right now by iOS users and Android users alike.

Furthermore, it was up to WABetaInfo to anticipate this functionality and bring more details about what it should look like once it’s ready.

According to the specialized website, iOS users of WhatsApp Beta had already been using the feature for three months to try to identify any flaws.

Then, after no bugs were detected, it was time for the application to introduce the same function for Android.

As you can see in a screenshot released by WABetaInfo, those who talk a lot couldn’t wait to finally use the functionality.

That’s because when the user starts listening to an audio and goes back to his chat list, the application immediately shows a new interface.

See the image released by WABetaInfo:

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.3.1: what’s new? WhatsApp is finally working on a global voice note player, for a future update! https://t.co/3DQfKMEIDI — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 10, 2022

More information

Contrary to what currently happens, the new interface also includes the possibility to pause, resume, exit and advance the audio.

On the other hand, as this is a feature that is still in its initial phase, it should only be officially released after all tests are over.

That is, the application always uses this process to validate the usability and usefulness of the mechanisms implemented in WhatsApp.

In summary, depending on these results, the update may be restricted to WhatsApp Beta users only. Finally, most features in testing end up released months later.

