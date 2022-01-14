New PIX scam uses QR Code and fake boletos; Stay tuned!

In Brazil, PIX was officially launched on November 16, 2020 by the Central Bank (BC). In this period of a little more than 1 year of operation, the tool has already made life easier for many people, but it has also accumulated numerous types of blows, and one of the newest involves paying invoices using a QR code.

Basically, criminals send fake bills to service provider customers and keep the money. They highlight a preference for PIX, as they offer a supposed 5% discount if payment occurs through this method.

So, to make the scam more convincing, scammers use a technique to disguise the real email that sent the fake message. In addition to the title “digital account”, both in the subject and in the email address, they add real company names.

“Usually, she’s not your bill. It probably won’t come with your name, it will only come with numerical data, usually wrong because it’s not something that was done for you, it’s something done in a general way. That is, it is a phishing”. Explained Roberto Rebouças, executive manager of Kaspersky, a company specializing in cybersecurity.

Phishing and other types of scams

You May Also Like:

Another very frequent scam is what experts call “phishing”, when fake websites are created in a very similar way to big companies and in this way offer discounts that, in fact, do not exist.

The giant airline Gol, for example, reported that a website that offers free airline tickets in the name of the company is fake. “Consumers should always check the URL of the sites and be suspicious of WhatsApp links, e-mails, coupons and very attractive discounts”, stressed the CEO of T.Group.

The air services company estimates that around 34,000 fraud attempts were made between November 25th and 26th alone.

The tip given by Andrea is that when faced with a very tempting promotion, the right thing is to go straight to that company’s official website and search for the product”. In times of inflation, high dollar and Family Scholarship that comes and goes, it is always good to be aware of the tips to avoid headaches in the future.

PIX has recently changed its security measures

In addition to the increase in PIX-related fraud, cases of lightning kidnappings made the Central Bank (BC) introduce security measures in the system. Changes released at the end of August define, among other rules, the limit on transfers between individuals, including individual microentrepreneurs (MEI), to R$ 1,000 at night, between 8 pm and 6 am.

The BC limited transactions to individuals (PF) in August last year in order to reduce the number of cases of night robberies and lightning kidnappings, following requests from the financial institutions themselves.

However, for Arthur Igreja, a specialist in Technology and Digital Security, the PIX measures that will come into force from this date are not enough.

“In the event of a lightning kidnapping, for example, the criminal can keep the victim hostage for longer, until the time when the financial transaction will be carried out. But this is no reason to alarm the population and stop believing in the effectiveness of the PIX tool”, explains Arthur.