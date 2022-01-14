New Toyota Yaris 2023 uses only 1.5 flex engine and brakes alone; see the price

THE Toyota starts 2022 renewing its entire range of national cars. Two days after announcing the arrival of the 2023 line for the Corolla sedan and the Corolla Cross SUV, the Japanese brand launches in Brazil the new Yaris. Contrary to expectations, the compact left the GR-S sport version from out of the catalogue. As anticipated by Car Journal, the model brings the same updates as the Thai version (Vios) in both hatch and sedan. Prices start from R$92,190 and R$96,390, respectively, and deliveries will be made between 10 and 20 days.

With production at the brand in Sorocaba (SP), the new Yaris delayed because of the stoppage of the São Paulo unit. The reason was the chip crisis. Now, however, the line operates 24 hours a day. There are three shifts to handle demand. After all, the goal of Toyota is to sell about 40 thousand units of the Yaris line in 2022, with 60% of the hatch and 40% of the sedan.

“We have no desire to compete (with rivals such as Chevrolet Onix, Volkswagen Polo it’s the new Honda City), but to satisfy the customer”, guarantees the commercial manager of the Japanese company, José Ricardo.

In fact, it will be difficult for the Yaris to beat the competition, after all, the 2023 line does not bring any drastic changes that aim to steal customers from rivals. In summary, hatch and sedan only have bumpers and redesigned front grilles, as well as the option of full LED headlights in the more expensive versions (XLS). New wheels and DRL lights are also part of the package.

interior

On the inside, only new seat covers (XL and XS versions) and dark silver color in the interior finishes. In addition, there is a multimedia center with a 7″ screen in all Yaris trim versions. Android Auto and Apple Carplay mirroring is done, however, only with the use of wire. On the back, the model adds two USB ports for smartphone charging.

Still on the equipment list, the XS and XLS versions of the new Yaris have automatic and digital air conditioning with an anti-pollen filter. Electric sunroof, on-board computer with 4.2″ TFT screen and the Sport and Eco driving modes are also on the list. The latter, however, are responsible for electronically adjusting the transmission, leaving the responses faster or smoother. , respectively.

mechanics

In terms of performance, it should be noted that Toyota did not change the mechanics of the Yaris 2023. The new version continues with the current 1.5 flex Dual VVT-i engine with four cylinders and 16 valves, produced in Porto Feliz (SP). It has a total of 110 hp of maximum power (at 5,600 rpm) and torque of 14.9 mkgf – given with ethanol. The engine works in conjunction with the CVT automatic transmission that simulates 7 gears.

According to data from Inmetro, with ethanol, the hatch configuration of the Yaris does 8.8 km/l in the city and 10 km/l on the highway. The sedan, however (also with ethanol in the tank), does 9.0 km/l in the city and 10.6 km/l on the highway.

On the 2023 line, the 1.3 engine is left out. The reason, according to the executives’ report during the presentation of the model to the press, is the interest of the customer, who was no longer interested in the smaller liter engine. Finally, it is worth emphasizing that, for the same reason, Toyota stopped selling the Yaris with a manual transmission since last year.

security items

As is customary at Toyota, the Yaris arrives with an eye on safety. Thus, it added seven air bags and seat belt warnings for rear passengers to the standard list. Essential items, after all, the car was downgraded to 1 star in Latin NCAP crash tests, last year. The model produced in Brazil (with the same content as the evaluated unit) underwent tests by the agency in 2019.

To complete, the more expensive versions (XS and XLS) now have a pre-collision system – it emits an audible alert when there is a risk of collision and reduces acceleration -, in addition to a lane avoidance alert. This, in short, emits a sound when the driver leaves the roadway without activating the arrows.

As previously offered, there is traction and stability control, hill start assistant and ABS brakes with electronic brake distribution. Brake assistant and Isofix for attaching child seats are also part of the list.

Will it change yet?

The launch of the Yaris in Brazil took place in 2018. But it is worth remembering that the current generation of the model has existed since 2013 in Thailand – it has already arrived here after its first facelift. In this sense, information already points to the arrival of a new generation this year, focused on emerging markets. Which would include Brazil.

Despite defending the electrification of vehicles as the only way to reduce environmental pollution, Toyota prefers not to comment on the arrival of a hybrid Yaris here. According to information from the international press, the new generation of Yaris can exchange the current platform for the modular base DNGA – the same base as the Daihatsu Rocky/Toyota Raize. The utility, by the way, already has registration with the INPI (National Institute of Industrial Property) and can be made in Sorocaba.

With a three-year warranty (or 150,000 km), the hatch and sedan versions of the Yaris 2023 go on sale this Thursday (13) in Brazil. In terms of mix versions, Toyota believes that the market will behave like this: XL (25%), XS (50%) and XLS (25%).

Check out the Yaris 2023 price list:

XL (hatchback) – BRL 92,190

XS (hatchback) – BRL 101,490

XLS (hatchback) – BRL 112,690

XL (sedan) – BRL 96,390

XS (sedan) – BRL 104,990

XLS (sedan) – BRL 116,990

