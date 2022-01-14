No space with Abel, Palmeiras defines midfielder loan for Brazilian rival in Libertadores

Palmeiras has promoted a reformulation in the squad for the 2022 season and, so far, has hired goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, defender Murilo, midfielder Jailson, midfielder Eduard Atuesta and striker Rafael Navarro, in addition to being close to bringing the striker Argentine Lucas Alario. On the other hand, nine players left Verdão, either permanently or on loan. And this Thursday (13), the alviverde board defined the future of another player: Matheus Fernandes.

With little space in the team led by Abel Ferreira, the midfielder was loaned to Athletico-PR until the end of the year. The information is from the GE. As Matheus Fernandes is in isolation for having contracted the Covid-19 virus, he will travel to Curitiba as soon as he tests negative for the disease. It is worth remembering that the midfielder returned to Palmeiras in July last year, after being sold to Barcelona in 2020, and has a contract until the end of 2025.

Matheus Fernandes had few opportunities in Spain, and returned to Verdão to recover his best football. After winning the Libertadores tri, the midfielder was the only professional team player who continued to play until the end of the 2021 season. With the alviverde shirt, the 23-year-old played only seven matches last year. The board saw the loan with good eyes, as they expect the midfielder to be able to accumulate more minutes on the pitch.

As Hurricane will also play in the Copa Libertadores this season, Matheus Fernandes will have the opportunity to present good performances in a continental tournament. Another fact that weighed on the midfielder’s departure was the movement in the Palmeiras market, which brought two players to the sector, the aforementioned Jailson and Atuesta, to supply the departures of Felipe Melo, who went to Fluminense, and Danilo Barbosa, who did not have his loan renewed with Nice, from France.