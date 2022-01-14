Noca faces past, faints and is rescued by lost son · TV News

Noca (Marieta Severo) will come face to face with Jerônimo (Thelmo Fernandes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. of the Globe.

In next Wednesday’s chapter (19), Lara’s grandmother (Andréia Horta) will receive a mysterious phone call and, a little later, she will tell Geize (Stella Freitas) and Dalva (Ju Colombo) that she will travel to her hometown to go to a friend’s funeral.

In Minas Gerais, the veteran will faint at the funeral and will be helped by Jerônimo, the son torn from her arms as a child and who she always kept a secret from Christian/Renato’s ex-fiancée (Cauã Reymond). At the scene, the elderly woman will be seen by Thaiane (Georgina Castro), her unknown granddaughter.

The young woman will start an investigation about her relative and, after gathering information about Noca, will decide to go to Rio de Janeiro. When the girl arrives at the restaurant, the lady will be in the middle of the rush with the amount of customers.

Without thinking twice, Thaiane will offer help. “My dear, you saved the homeland”, will thank the owner of the trade. Impressed by the girl’s kindness, she will hire her granddaughter as her assistant without suspecting the kinship.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 14. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

