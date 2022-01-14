North Korea vows new missile tests, Kim calls for more ‘military muscle’

SEOUL – The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, called for strengthening the country’s strategic military forces as it watched the test of a hypersonic missile this week, North Korean state media reported on Wednesday, officially taking part in a missile launch for the first time in nearly two years.

On Tuesday, the authorities of the South Korea and Japan detected the launch, which was condemned by authorities around the world and provoked concern from the UN Secretary-General.

The second test of a “hypersonic missile” in less than a week underscored Kim’s New Year’s pledge to bolster the military with cutting-edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled.

After watching the test, Kim urged military scientists to “have more military muscle, further accelerate efforts to steadily build the country’s strategic military strength, both in quality and quantity, and further modernize the army.” reported the KCNA news agency. It was the first time since March 2020 that Kim officially participated in a missile test.

“His presence suggests special attention to this program,” said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Unlike other recent tests, the party newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, posted pictures of Kim attending the launch on their front page.

“While Kim has likely unofficially participated in other auditions in the interim, this appearance and her spotlight on the front page of Rodong Sinmun are important,” said Chad O’Carroll, chief executive of the Korea Risk Group, which monitors the North Korea. “That means Kim is not concerned about being personally associated with testing major new warfare technologies. And he doesn’t care how the US views it.”

The resolutions of UN Security Council ban all North Korean ballistic missiles and nuclear tests and have imposed sanctions on the programs.

Negotiations aimed at persuading North Korea to surrender or limit its arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles have stalled, with Pyongyang saying it is open to diplomacy, but only if the United States and its allies stop “hostile policies” such as sanctions or military exercises.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland called the launches dangerous and destabilizing.

“This obviously takes us in the wrong direction,” she said at a regular briefing in Washington on Tuesday. “As you know, the United States has been saying since this administration came in that we are open to dialogue with North Korea, which we are open to talking about covid and humanitarian support and instead they are firing missiles.”

THE European Union on Wednesday condemned the latest North Korean missile launch as a “threat to international peace and security” and urged Pyongyang to resume diplomacy.

Superior maneuverability

Despite their name, analysts say the main characteristic of hypersonic weapons is not speed – which can sometimes be matched or surpassed by traditional ballistic missile warheads – but their ability to maneuver, which makes them an acute threat to systems. of anti-missile defenses.

Photos released by state media appeared to show the same type of missile and warhead that was first tested last week, analysts said.

“The test was aimed at the final verification of the general technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapons system,” KCNA reported.

After the rocket’s release, a hypersonic vehicle made a 600 km “glide jump flight” and then 240 km of “corkscrew manoeuvres” (a sort of soibe and descend) before hitting a target at sea at 1,000 km. away, according to the report.

South Korean officials questioned the missile’s capabilities after the first test last week, saying it did not appear to demonstrate the range and maneuverability claimed in a state media report and featured a maneuverable warhead rather than an actual gliding vehicle.

On Tuesday, however, South Korea said the second test appeared to show improved performance, with the missile reaching top speeds of up to 10 times the speed of sound (12,348 km per hour), although it did not comment on its performance. maneuvering performance. /REUTERS