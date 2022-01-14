Novak Djokovic has seen canceled for the second time, and could miss the Australian Open | sneakers

Nine-time Australian Open champion, world number one Novak Djokovic, has had his visa canceled for the second time, putting serious doubts on his participation in the Australian Open. The announcement was made on Friday by Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, who said he was still seeking to immediately deport the tennis star. A statement from Hawke was released on Friday afternoon.
“Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on grounds of health and order, based on the public interest to do so,” the announcement said.
Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke cancels Djokovic’s visa
The minister further stated that in making this decision, he carefully considered the information provided by the country’s Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and the tennis player.
Vale points out that last Wednesday, the Serb admitted that he had not completed isolation after testing positive for Covid and that there was an error in filling out the form presented at immigration. In addition, the German magazine Der Spiegel raised suspicions about the tennis player’s exams.
With appeal accepted, Djokovic intends to compete in the Australian Open