Novak Djokovic has visa canceled and could miss Australian Open

Australia’s Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Immigrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke used his personal power to cancel the visa of tennis player Novak Djokovic, who is in Melbourne for the Australian Open.

With the decision, Djoko risks being deported from the country of Oceania, putting the 34-year-old athlete’s intention to win his tenth Australian Grand Slam title at stake. The tennis player’s lawyers appealed the decision.

The Australian Open draw was held yesterday, and Djoko’s opponent in the first round is also Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. The main draw of the tournament starts early next week.

“Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on grounds of health and order, based on the public interest to do so. In making this decision, I have considered carefully the information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic,” Hawke said in an official statement.

“The government of [Scott] Morrison [primeiro-ministro do país] is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

“I take note of the decision of the Minister of Immigration regarding Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa. I understand that, after careful consideration, the Minister has taken steps to cancel the visa for reasons of health and order, based on the public interest. This pandemic has It has been incredibly difficult for all Australians, but we stuck together and saved lives. Together we have achieved one of the lowest death rates, strongest economy and highest vaccination rate in the world. Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic and hope, with reason, that the results of these sacrifices are protected,” Morrison said in a statement.

Djoko entered the country on January 5th without getting vaccinated, claiming he tested positive for covid-19 on December 16th – the state of Victoria (where Melbourne, the Grand Slam venue is located) determined that only vaccinated people could enter to play. the tournament.

Upon landing at the airport, he was stopped by the customs police for not presenting all the documents necessary to justify entry into Australian territory. In this way, the tennis player spent the night separated from his team in a room at Melbourne airport and was later taken to a hotel where he was confined. Djoko’s visa was initially canceled for posing a risk to public health, but he went to court and won the right to enter the country.

Now with Hawke’s decision, in addition to running the risk of being deported, the Serb could be barred from entering Australia for three years due to visa cancellation.

Djoko appeals and waits

Djokovic’s legal team has filed an immediate appeal in order to speed up the process to give the tennis player time to compete in the Australian Open in case of victory in court.

A pre-trial hearing was held today with Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly, the same judge who overturned Djoko’s visa cancellation earlier this week. According to the ABC television network, none of the legal arguments in the case are discussed at this hearing.

At the pre-trial hearing, it was decided that Djokovic will not be deported until the court proceedings are over. The Serb will also not be detained today. Tomorrow morning (today night in Brazil), the tennis player will be questioned by immigration officials at an undisclosed location.

He will be officially detained and between 10 am and 2 pm (local time) he will be in the office of his lawyers, accompanied by two officers from the Border Force. At 9 am on Sunday (local time), he will meet with the lawyers again for the hearing where the Serb’s appeal will be heard.

How is the key?

If he is absent from the Australian Open, Djokovic will be replaced by a lucky loser (something like “lucky loser”, in English), a tennis player defeated in the tournament qualifier, but who will win a place in the main draw due to the absence of the leader of the world ranking. .

The organization of the Australian Open has not yet made a public statement after the Serbian’s visa was cancelled.