Novak Djokovic has visa canceled and may miss Australian Open – 01/14/2022

More than a week after Novak Djokovic was barred from entering Australia for not having been vaccinated for covid-19, in short, the soap opera involving the Serbian could have been decided in the early hours of this Friday (14), Brasília time. Australian Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Immigrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, used his personal power to cancel the visa of the world’s number one tennis player, who is in Melbourne for the Australian Open.

With the decision, Djoko could be deported from the country of Oceania, putting at stake the 34-year-old’s intention to win his tenth Australian Grand Slam title. He will not be forced to leave the country only if he wins a judicial victory. He was the number one seed in the tournament and would face fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanovic early next week.

“Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on grounds of health and order, based on the public interest to do so. In making this decision, I have considered carefully the information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic,” Alex Hawke, the Australian Immigration Minister, said in an official statement.

“The government of [Scott] Morrison [primeiro-ministro do país] is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

“I take note of the decision of the Minister of Immigration regarding Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa. I understand that, after careful consideration, the Minister has taken steps to cancel the visa for reasons of health and order, based on the public interest. This pandemic has It has been incredibly difficult for all Australians, but we stuck together and saved lives. Together we have achieved one of the lowest death rates, strongest economy and highest vaccination rate in the world. Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic and hope, with reason, that the results of these sacrifices are protected,” the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, said in a statement.

Djoko entered the country on January 5th without getting vaccinated, claiming he tested positive for covid-19 on December 16th – the state of Victoria (where Melbourne, the Grand Slam venue is located) determined that only vaccinated people could enter to play. the tournament.

Upon landing at the airport, he was stopped by the customs police for not presenting all the documents necessary to justify entry into Australian territory. In this way, he spent the night separated from his team in a room at Melbourne airport and was later transferred to a hotel where he was confined. He had his visa initially canceled for posing a risk to public health.

In addition to running the risk of being deported, the Serb could be barred from entering Australia for three years due to visa cancellation.

What is the next step?

According to the newspaper’s website The Sydney Morning Herald, Novak Djokovic’s legal team will immediately file an appeal with the Australian Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Immigrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, in order to expedite the process by minimizing the duration of written submissions and oral evidence.

If the case is taken to court, the Serbian tennis player’s legal team hopes the injunction can be debated later this weekend, finalized by Sunday (16), which would allow him to pursue a record 21 Grand Slam titles. is tied for the top with Roger Federer, with 20 cups each.

The case may return to Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly, who overturned the cancellation for the first time.

How is the key?

If he is indeed deported, Djokovic will be replaced by a lucky loser (something like “lucky loser”, in English), a tennis player defeated in the tournament’s qualifier, but who will win a place in the main draw due to the absence of the leader of the world ranking.

Victory in Justice

After being stopped on arrival in Australia, Djokovic appealed to the local court and won. The decision was rendered by Federal Judge Anthony Kelly, who heard the lawyers of both parties at the hearing. In his statement, Kelly ordered that the athlete be released from confinement within 30 minutes and that his passport be returned.

According to the local newspaper Daily Telegraph, the Australian government could order the Serb’s arrest for having lied when filling out the form to enter the country. The vehicle reported that Djoko made a “false statement” when reporting that he did not travel 14 days before flying to Melbourne, in addition to not having fulfilled necessary isolation. All travelers are asked about previous travels, and can be punished if they present “misleading information”.