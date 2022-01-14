NVIDIA “Challenges” Apple and Brings Fortnite Back to iPhones via GeForce Now

Game will enter closed beta phase in the coming weeks; inscriptions are open

THE NVIDIA announced this Thursday (13) that it is bringing back Fortnite to the iOS, via GeForce Now. Starting next week, the game will enter a closed beta phase for a limited time, running on iOS Safari. The title will also be available for the android through the app GeForce Now.

But the big news is the game’s return to iPhone, given that Fortnite was taken from the app store of apple, in August 2020, for using a payment system external to the company. The game is also not present in the Play Store, but for android being a more open system, it is possible to have access to application stores that include the game in the catalog.

Starting this Thursday (13), members GeForce Now can register for the stage Beta closed from Fortnite for mobile devices. According to the statement, new members will be admitted in batches in the coming weeks.

Adaptation to mobile

THE NVIDIA stated that it is working together with the Epic Games to develop version of Fortnite mobile compatible with on-screen touch commands, delivered via the cloud.

The statement explains that “While PC games in the GeForce NOW library are best experienced on mobile devices with a gamepad, the introduction of touch controls created by the GeForce NOW team provides more options for gamers.”

The Beta phase will serve to test the capacity of the servers, as well as the delivery of graphics and performance of the new touch controls.



model expansion

Fortnite won’t be the only one to get a friendly version of the controls via touch GeForce Now. THE NVIDIA claimed to be in collaboration with other developers to add more titles in this format to their game library.

The company sees the format as an opportunity for publishers to expand the reach of their games and reach even more players. “Mobile cloud gaming is a great opportunity for publishers to get their games into the hands of more players with touch-friendly versions of their games”, explains the NVIDIA.

Source: Tom’s Hardware, NVIDIA