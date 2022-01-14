NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs will have larger stock than the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060Ti

Model is the first Ampere with MSRP below $300

During the CES 2022 The Nvidia presented the new RTX 3050 GPU, which is an input model for the Ampere architecture. It brings the same features present in more expensive video cards, with a lower power, and supposedly will have a supply to cope with the high demand.

As reported by VideoCardZ, several communication channels are pointing out that the company’s new graphics card will have a superior stock than the combined RTX 3060 and RTX 3060Ti cards, which compete directly in the manufacturer’s “entry” card market. However, it was not informed if this large supply will be immediate or will be delivered after the official launch of the model, mentioned only that it will happen during the “first batch”.

The portal points out that it is likely that the stock will increase only after the celebration of Chinese New Year (February 1), with requests from the GeForce RTX 3050 actually starting to be serviced only after the end of the Chinese Spring Festival, about a week or two after that.



THE Nvidia expects high demand for its new entry-level graphics card that will be released on the 27th of January, this is because it will be the first of the Ampere architecture to come with a suggested price of less than US$ 300. Of course, with the current supply problems, the company announces that the starting price will be $249 does not indicate much, as the price should increase as demand for the board increases.



NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

THE RTX 3050 is based on Ampere architecture and seeks to bring the ray tracing for gamers who want the 60 frames per second at 1080p, according to the company. the board has 2560 CUDA cores is 1.78GHz clock boost speed. She also offers 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, 14Gbps memory clock, RT second-generation colors for third-generation Ray Tracing and Tensor Colors from NVIDIA what enable AI-based DLSS.

Source: VideoCardZ, WCCFTech