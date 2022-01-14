OAB, AMB and civil servants question changes in the Constitution made by the PEC dos Precatórios | Politics

The Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), the Association of Brazilian Magistrates (AMB) and four confederations of public servants sued the Federal Supreme Court this Thursday (13) against changes introduced in the Federal Constitution by the PEC dos Precatórios.

The constitutional amendment was enacted at the end of 2021 with the aim of enabling the payment of Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família. The government estimates that the new rules will open, in 2022, a space in the budget of more than BRL 106 billion.

One of the main points questioned by the entities is the limit for government disbursements with precatories (government debts arising from court convictions).

“With the measure, the performance of debts and obligations recognized in Justice becomes a political choice of the government, who decide to successively postpone the deadline for compliance with the seal of the Legislative, which approves norms such as the one analyzed herein, authorizing a limitation on the payment of precatories, flagrantly unconstitutional”, says the group in a note.

See below for details on the constitutional amendment enacted from the PEC dos Precatórios:

Congress completes the promulgation of the PEC of Precatórios

“By amending the Federal Constitution and the Transitional Constitutional Provisions Act to institutionalize a moratorium on federal precatories – with contingency of resources and institution of an index incapable of recomposing inflation for the purpose of monetary correction of debts (SELIC rate) -, the two amendments violated an expressive set of fundamental rights and guarantees to the conformation of the Principle of Separation of Powers and the Democratic State of Law itself, and directly harmed hundreds of thousands of creditors, the vast majority made up of Brazilians with low purchasing power”, say the entities.

In addition to the OAB and AMB, sign the action:

the Confederation of Public Servants of Brazil (CSPB),

the National Confederation of Public Servants and Employees of Foundations, Autarchies and Municipalities (CSPM),

the National Confederation of Careers and Typical State Activities (Conacate) and

the Brazilian Confederation of Civil Police Workers (Cobrapol).

Violations of the Constitution

The group alleges that the changes violate principles and rights provided for in the Constitution. Between them:

the Democratic Rule of Law;

due process of law;

the principle of separation of powers;

the property right;

the principle of isonomy;

the right to effective judicial protection and reasonable duration of the process;

the principle of legal certainty, respect for res judicata and acquired rights

the principles of morality, impersonality and administrative efficiency.

The associations and entities also contest the forecast, defined in the PEC, of ​​a mixed commission that will be created for the “analytical examination of acts, facts and public policies with the greatest potential for generating precatories and court sentences contrary to the Federal Public Treasury ”.

The entities assess that, in practice, by “providing for the review of judicial sentences through the judgment of an eminently political body”, the measure “creates an external body to ratify and certify the decisions coming from the Judges, evaluating their merit”.

“The device covers the condemnatory decisions of the Public Power with distrust about the conduct of the cases by the approximately 18,000 members of the national judiciary, creating a true selective doubt about the result of the delivery of the judicial service”, they said.

The group emphasizes that questions are not related to the reformulation of Bolsa Família.

“It should be noted that this action does not question the reformulation of Bolsa Família in the form of Auxílio Brasil, given that the transfer of income has proven, over time, to be an essential measure for national development”, say the entities.

“However, for such purposes, it cannot be admitted, in view of the existence of available financial resources, that less onerous and more reasonable budgetary amendments are passed over by a new constitutional regime that sacrifices the immutable core of the Federal Constitution, fails to comply with decisions of the Federal Supreme Court and compromises the credibility of the Federal Union before the national and international financial market”.