Occupation of Covid ICU beds reaches ‘critical’ level in Fortaleza; rate is the 2nd highest among capitals – Metro

The rapid proliferation of the Ômicron variant caused the resurgence of the pandemic in Brazil, raising the occupation of beds in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) to the Covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS).

In strength, the occupancy rate in adult Covid ICUs (88%) reached the ‘critical’ level last Monday (10), compared to the historical series.

As a result, it recorded the second highest rate among the country’s capitals, behind only Goiânia (94%), points out technical note released by Covid-19 Fiocruz Observatory.

In addition to Fortaleza and Goiânia, Recife (80%) and Belo Horizonte (84%) are also among the capitals that reached the ‘critical’ level. Pernambuco (82%) was the only state to reach the same level.

Despite the scenario verified in Fortaleza, the Ceará appears in the alert zone ‘intermediary’, with an occupancy rate of 68%. Another seven federative units appear in the same condition: Pará (71%), Tocantins (61%), Piauí (66%), Bahia (63%), Espírito Santo (71%), Goiás (67%) and Distrito Federal (74 %).

Altogether, a third of the federative units and 10 capitals are in the ‘intermediate’ and ‘critical’ alert zones.

Number of hospitalizations is still “much lower” than in 2021

Fiocruz’s technical note warns of the new growth in ICU occupancy rates, but the Observatory’s researchers say that the number of ICU admissions today is still “predominantly much smaller” than last year.

Even if compared to periods of pandemic cooling, as on August 2, 2021, when beds began to be removed. In addition, the number of Covid ICU beds available today is lower.

“Mentions of a possible collapse in the health system, at this time, are incomparable to what was experienced in 2021”, reads the note.

“Without minimizing concerns about the new moment of the pandemic, we consider it essential to ratify the idea that we have another scenario with the vaccination and the very characteristics of the manifestations of Covid-19 by Ômicron. On the other hand, we cannot fail to consider the fact that the occupancy of ICU beds today also reflects the use of complex services required by Delta variant cases and Influenza cases”, stressed the researchers.

contingency plans

The document also highlights that the large volume of Covid cases is already demanding attention and the activation of contingency plans. It suggests to managers the adoption of the following measures:

Be aware of the need to reopen beds;

Reorganize the network of health services to account for the absence of professionals on leave for contracting the infection;

Ensure the efficient performance of primary health care in patient care, using, for example, teleservice;

Continue vaccinating the population.

“The next few weeks need to be monitored and the number of new cases of Covid-19 is expected to reach much higher levels. It is also essential to strengthen measures to prevention, with the mandatory use of masks in public places, the requirement of the vaccination passport and the encouragement of physical distance and constant hand hygiene”, adds the technical note.

On January 4th, Governor Camilo Santana announced that a public bed expansion plan to assist people with respiratory syndromes in Ceará, with increased testing for Covid-19 and flu.