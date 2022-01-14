Occupation of ICUs completes a week in a risk zone in BH – Gerais

ICUs begin to have greater demand in 2022 in BH (photo: Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil)

The ICU and ward indicators for COVID-19 released by the Belo Horizonte City Hall suffered a new worsening this Thursday (1/13). According to the latest report released by the municipality, the occupancy rate of ICU beds rose to 73.6%, while that of wards reached 80.2% of use.

In the case of ICUs, occupation appeared in the red zone (higher risk) in the last five bulletins provided by the municipality. The last time the indicator was yellow (intermediate classification) was last Thursday (6/1).

The rT factor remained at 1.13. That is, 100 people are capable of transmitting the virus to 113 people.

The Municipal Health Department says that the city has the capacity to expand the supply of beds according to the demand of interns. However, the authorities reinforced the alert regarding the increase in contamination due to the end-of-year festivities and the expansion of the micron variant.

Currently, the municipality has 216 places in ICUs and 640 in wards for exclusive cases of COVID-19, but the capacity of the local health system includes more than 1,600 ICU beds and more than 7,400 wards – in public and supplementary networks.

In the last 24 hours, BH had five deaths and 1,293 cases of the disease. The capital totals 7,126 deaths and 302,990 infections by the virus.

Vaccination has advanced in BH in recent weeks. The city reached a total of 1,987,505 people with the second dose, while more than 2.1 million took the first. In addition, more than 560,000 people from Belo Horizonte have already taken the booster dose.