Oi sells its stake in satellite operator Hispamar

Oi sold its entire stake in satellite operator Hispamar to its partner Hispasat for an undisclosed amount. The deal provides for the transfer of 19.04% of the share capital, which will make the Spanish satellite company the sole owner of the business. The transaction still needs to be analyzed and approved by Anatel and Cade to be completed.

Hispamar owns three satellites, the Amazonas 2, 3 and 5 equipment. All are geostationary and cover the Americas, including 100% of Brazil, with a teleport and operations center located in Rio de Janeiro. The satellite fleet is used for the distribution of audiovisual content in C-band or for DTH (Direct to Home) television solutions in Ku-band.

PUBLICITY





According to Hispasat, the purchase of the rest of Hispamar demonstrates how important the Brazilian market is for the company. The deal is seen internally as the most important in strategic terms since 2001, when Hispamar was created from the acquisition of the right to explore the 61º West orbital position. Since then, the Brazilian unit has become a fundamental part of the Spanish group’s activity on the American continent, where 60% of its revenue comes from.

The purchase comes at a time when Hispamar plans to launch a new satellite, the Amazonas Nexus, scheduled to be put into orbit at the end of this year. It will be used to provide broadband to rural areas, highways, aviation and vessels in the North and South Atlantic corridors and in Greenland.

According to Clovis José Baptista Neto, president of Hispamar, the purchase reinforces the role of Hispasat in Brazil. “The country has enormous potential for the development of satellite communications solutions and we are willing to collaborate with the public and private sectors on projects that provide more value to Brazilian society”.

Rodrigo Abreu, president of Oi, says that the sale represents another advance in the company’s strategic plan. “This is an asset that was scheduled for sale in the amendment to the Judicial Recovery Plan approved in 2020. It is yet another step that we are completing in the process of uplifting and transforming the company”.

PUBLICITY