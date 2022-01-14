Omicron variant can cause signs on skin, nails and lips

The American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, said that people should be vigilant about changes in the skin, lips and nails, as the Ômicron variant can trigger signals in these regions of the body.

According to the CDC, greyish, pale, or bluish discoloration of the skin can indicate low levels of oxygen in the blood, which is a worrying sign. In such cases, it is recommended to seek medical help immediately.

Credit: PORNCHAI SODA/istock CDC warns of signs of Omicron on nails, skin and lips that indicate an emergency

These symptoms may be accompanied by difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure, feeling unwell and mental confusion.

different symptoms

The health agency stressed that the new strain has caused a range of manifestations different from those caused by other versions of the coronavirus.

People infected with Ômicron do not, for example, experience loss of smell and taste. On the other hand, they tend to have a sore throat, headache and sneezing.

Credit: PeopleImages/istock Sneezing and runny nose are the most common signs of Omicron

Other symptoms of the variant, which is highly transmissible, include difficulty getting tired, runny nose and coughing, according to the ZOE Covid app. See here the list with the 19 most reported symptoms of Omicron.