Ouro Preto has around 1,400 properties in areas at risk of landslides – Brazil

POUSO ALEGRE – Mapping of the Civil Defense of Ouro Preto (MG) points out that about 1,400 historic properties in the city of Minas Gerais are in areas at risk of landslides and rock displacement. This Thursday, the 13th, two large houses were buried – as the perimeter was already isolated, there were no victims.

The rugged topography, added to the large number of old properties, places the Minas Gerais region as one of the regions with the greatest geological risk in the Brazil. According to this same Civil Defense survey – from 2016, the most recent -, there are 313 high points where such landslides can occur.

Between the eighth of last month and this Thursday, there were about 150 landslides in the municipality. “Since December, with the rains, we have not stopped for a single moment”, says the geologist of the Civil Defense of Ouro Preto, Charles Roamazamu Murta.

To inform the population about the risks and most affected areas, the municipal body uses an application. People can follow in real time how the rains are going and how the land shifts are going.

For Murta, the technical work avoided a tragedy. “The properties that were affected today were closed 10 years ago because of the risk. We avoided the death of many families”, he concluded.

The heavy rains that have been falling in the region for days have also compromised access to the city and surrounding municipalities, such as the BR-356 and MG-129, and trucks and cars have to wait for hours for the roads to be cleared.

THE Ouro Preto City Hall informed that the Civil defense it’s the Fire Department will continue to assess the affected terrain and other areas that are at risk. The region around where the landslide occurred will remain isolated. There is a possibility of a new collapse, which could affect a hotel and a restaurant.

According to the municipal secretary of Civil Defense, Juscelino Gonçalves, the hill is composed of phyllite rock and shale. “The land is very wet, the rocks are very wet underneath and this increases the risk of more landslides. There is still a possibility of descent (from land) in this place”, he explained in a video posted on social media.