Ouro Preto: MP investigates causes of landslide in Morro da Forca – Gerais

Firefighters at the site of the landslide that destroyed two historic mansions this Thursday (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) opened an administrative procedure, this Thursday (1/13), to investigate the causes of the Morro da Forca landslide, which hit two historic houses in Ouro Preto, in the central region of the state. One of the properties dates from the 18th century.

“Given the obvious damage to the cultural heritage [o conjunto arquitetônico de Ouro Preto foi declarado patrimônio mundial pela Unesco em 1980], the MPF will investigate the circumstances in which the fact took place and ask for clarifications from the bodies involved in the protection of said assets as to the reason for the incident, the extent of the damage and its effects”, clarified the ministry in a note.

Learn more: Landslide destroys historic properties in Ouro Preto The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais also opened a process to investigate the landslide this Thursday. “In this investigation, there are several technical documents produced over time, attesting to the geological risk of the site, classified as ‘high to very high’ susceptibility to landslides”, he explains. In addition, the MPMG will investigate the landslide that hit the ‘Varejão da Estação’, also in Ouro Preto, on December 15, 2011. (Read full note at the end of the article) slip map

In the MPF investigation, the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) will analyze the cultural damage that Ouro Preto suffered with the destruction of the houses. In addition, the institute must present whether there are other historic heritage sites at risk and the measures to preserve them. Learn more: Ouro Preto: place where destroyed houses were at risk since 1979

The MPF contacted the Municipality of Ouro Preto to analyze the reasons for the landslide this Thursday and the measures to protect the population. In addition, the ministry is investigating, with the city hall, whether there is a risk of new landslides and the administration’s measures to “prevent and mitigate the damage”.

The MPMG inquiry should follow the public policy measures of the Ouro Preto administration. MPMG Note:

“The 1st Public Prosecutor’s Office of Ouro Preto has launched Civil Inquiry 0461.12.000036-3, which aims to investigate landslides that occurred behind the Solar Baeta Neves (destroyed today) and former Varejão da Estação, which took place on 12.15.2011. investigation, there are several technical documents produced over time, attesting to the geological risk of the site, classified as “high to very high” landslide susceptibility. public policy on geological risk in the Municipality of Ouro Preto. A meeting was held with the mayor, municipal secretaries and Civil Defense, on 11.04.2021, when a period of 30 days was granted for the Municipality to present documentation of measures adopted to prevent disasters resulting from geological risk. The deadline expired without manifestation. In December, the Public Prosecutor’s Office again requested documentation from the Municipality, granting non-extendable period, after which the measures to be adopted will be analyzed. As for the fact that occurred today, the #MPMG will proceed with the investigation and adoption of appropriate measures to prevent new facts and to determine possible responsibilities, either in the case already established or through the establishment of its own investigation “