Outside of Paulo Pezzolano’s plans, Cruzeiro seeks agreement to terminate contract with defender

Cruzeiro’s sports directorate is analyzing the situation of players who have a contract, but who are not in the team’s plans for this season. Among them is the defender Ramon, which is not in the plans of coach Paulo Pezzolano but interests the Atlético-GO. The player’s hit with the Dragon is advanced, but it is necessary that the link with the Minas Gerais team is ended. However, there are pending issues for the closure to be carried out.

Ramon is out of the plans, but there are debts from the Fox with the player, which are pending labor related to the last seasons. The conversations are being conducted by the club’s new football team, which arrived after the sale of shares in SAF. The defender’s departure was a decision of the board, as he has salaries that are considered high for the budget and did not accept the salary reduction suggested by the current management.

cruise hired reinforcements for the position this season, they are: Maicon, Mateus Silva and Sidnei. Beyond, Eduardo Brock remains in the group, and the intention is that Matheus Vieira and Paul, players from Raposa’s under-20 squad, are promoted to the main squad, after the end of Copinha. The arrival of Ramon in the team, in 2020, was quite controversial.

The defender signed a pre-contract with the team in 2019 and performed at the cruise. At that time, there was a change in the management of the club and had the need for salary readjustment. Where the player was released, but returned to the team months later. In almost two years with the club the defender played 73 matches, having his best moment in the second round of Série B of the 2020 season.

In the team led by the coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, the sector was the highlight of the team at the time. In the last season, Ramon started in most of the games, but fluctuated in the competition. Ramon played 44 matches as a starter, but ended up as a reserve in the Vanderlei Luxemburgo, staying without entering the field in the last six rounds.