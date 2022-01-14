Palmeiras thrashes Mauá with ease and advances to the third stage of Copinha – 01/13/2022

Palmeiras easily beat Mauá 4-0 this afternoon (13), at Inamar District, and reached the third stage of Copinha. Fabinho, in the first half, and Garcia, in the second, scored the goals in two aerial ball plays. Vitinho and Kevin still completed the rout, which kept alive the dream of the unprecedented achievement of the tournament.

In the next stage, Palmeiras will face Atlético-GO, who beat Água Santa earlier by 2 to 1, in Copinha. The confrontation should take place this Saturday (15), in the District of Inamar, in Diadema.

Palm trees, little by little, impose themselves

The team from the capital of São Paulo occupied the offensive field in the first stage, however, it allowed Mauá to create in the first minutes. Despite exchanging many passes and being technically superior, Alviverde also bet a lot on lifting balls in the opponent’s area.

Well closed, the team from the greater São Paulo bet on counterattacks and, with forward Beijinho, forced goalkeeper Mateus to work. Shirt 9 tried with a header at 5 and pulled the counterattack at 36 until he reached the entrance of the area, when Naves recovered in the play and managed to stop the kick.

One of Palestra’s options was to take corners from the left at the first post to Fabinho. At 17, the steering wheel stopped in the hands of the archer Toribes, however he didn’t waste Gabriel Silva’s strike at 30 and got ahead of the defense to open the scoring. Before that, at 23, Verdão had created another great opportunity, when Garcia crossed to João Pedro, who stopped on the beam.

Insistence on the air ball

Verdão returned from the locker room betting, even more, on the balls raised in the area. Kevin, at 3, hit from the left and Mauá’s defense headed against their own goal, but goalkeeper Toribes saved it. The goalkeeper reappeared well in the 9th minute, saving Toribes’ header on the counterfoot.

However, Garcia managed to beat the goalkeeper in the 14th minute. In another cross by Vanderlan, the ball passed through the entire area without anyone deflecting and left for the right side alone on the second post. With freedom, he hit hard and ran into the hug.

After the goal, Palmeiras made three more changes, reaching five, but followed the same game philosophy. Giovani crossed in the area in the 29th minute and the defender took it out badly, almost scoring against once again. Mauá tried to react, but Juninho sent out the best chance of the team, at 32.

2 more at the end

Taking advantage of Mauá’s weariness, Palestra still scored twice more. At 36, Juninho played wrong for Mauá and the ball stayed with Giovani, who sent a bomb. Toribes made the partial defense, however Vitinho kept the rebound to score the third.

Already at 47, in the last move of the game, Kevin scored a great goal and gave final numbers to the game in Diadema. From a distance, the player hit a beautiful slap and hit the angle of Toribes, who stretched all the way, but couldn’t touch the ball.

come and go from covid

Coach Paulo Victor still suffers from some casualties in the squad due to the covid and, therefore, cannot climb Endrick, Verdão’s highlight so far in the tournament. On the other hand, there was the return of Pedro Bicalho, who after fulfilling the isolation, became available again to act

The players that entered the field are: Mateus; Gustavo Garcia (Lucas Sena), Naves, Lucas Freitas (Ian) and Vanderlan; Fabinho, Luis Guilherme (Vitinho) and Pedro Bicalho (Pedro Lima); Gabriel Silva (Kevin), Giovani and João Pedro (Ruan Santos).

support from above

Coach Betinho, called Betite by the Mauá athletes, had extra support in this match. During the game, the commander consulted several times with officials and club officials who were in a box in the stadium, which was just above the bench.