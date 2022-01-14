Part of the satellite operator Hispamar is sold by Oi

Since it declared being in judicial recovery, Oi has sold its assets, the main one being the sale of its mobile unit to operators TIM, Vivo and Claro. This time, the operator sold the entire stake it still held in the satellite operator Hispamar to the partner Hispasat. The transaction amount was not disclosed.

Hispamar Satellites located in the Administrative Center, in Rio de Janeiro

Rodrigo Abreu, president of Oi, says that the sale is an advance in the operator’s strategic plan in its recovery. “This is an asset that was scheduled for sale in the amendment to the Judicial Reorganization Plan approved in 2020. It is another stage that we are completing in the process of uplifting and transforming the company”.

In the transaction, 19.04% of the share capital will be transferred to the buyer, who will become the sole owner of the satellites. The deal will still be analyzed by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), which need to approve the agreement to be concluded.

Hispasat says that the purchase of the rest of Hispamar is a demonstration of the importance that the company has for the Brazilian market, being considered internally as the most important in strategic terms since 2001, when the satellite company was created.

Hispamar is the result of the acquisition of the right to explore the 61º east orbital position, which since then has become a fundamental part of the Spanish company’s activity, from which 60% of its revenue comes. The company owns three satellites, Amazonas 2, 3 and 5, which are used for the distribution of audiovisual content in C-band or for DTH (Direct to Home) television solutions in Ku-band.

READ TOO:

–> Oi promotes open and online class on Data Science

–> Oi Fibra doubled the number of customers in the Midwest in 2021

–> Oi launches fiber optic internet in three more cities in the Northeast

The transaction comes at a time when the company intends to launch a new satellite, the Amazonas Nexus, which can be placed in orbit at the end of 2022. The device will be used to offer broadband in rural areas, highways, aviation and vessels in the North and South Atlantic corridors and in Greenland.