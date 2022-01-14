Patrick Brey, new side of Paysandu has controversial link with Cruzeiro

Paysandu’s newest reinforcement, left-back Patrick Brey has a remarkable stint at Cruzeiro, but largely due to some controversies outside the four lines. At Raposa the athlete had ups and downs and was even loaned out a few times. Even his arrival at the club in 2018 had a lot of repercussion. In the presentation conference, the player revealed that he had a dream of being the best in the world in the position. “We really have to dream. And I believe that I have full conditions (to be the best in the world)”, said Patrick Brey at that time.

The player had Marcelo as a reference, the athlete who has already won the FIFA award as the best left-back on the planet five times, four of them consecutively. At Raposa, Patrick didn’t have many chances with coach Mano Menezes and ended up on loan to Coritiba in 2019, where he gained access to Serie A. The following year he was assigned to Ferroviária-SP, in the Paulistão dispute. He returned to Cruzeiro during the pandemic, at the request of Enderson Moreira, then coach of the Celeste club.

Soon after, the left-back was the starter of the Minas Gerais team on the return of Brazilian football, but he lost his position with the arrival of Giovanni. However, he continued to gain opportunities while he was available, with coach Felipão, who went so far as to say that Patrick had “some deficiency in marking”, but that he was “dedicated” and that he was “satisfied” with the athlete.

The passage through the Minas Gerais club was also marked by a controversy outside the lawns. In early 2021, even with Patrick no longer having a link with the Minas Gerais club, the Civil Police opened an investigation into the possible inclusion of intermediaries in the signing of the full-back and two other players by Raposa. At the moment, the investigation continues to investigate the club’s contracts with agents who did not have relationships with players, but received commissions on their transfers.