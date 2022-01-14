Paulo André went to the Olympics and showed interest in Juliette

A photo of a hand was enough for fans to nominate Paulo André as one of the participants of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). From speculation, splash talked to people close to him and confirmed that the athlete is among those confined in the cabin, who will have their names released tomorrow, and will enter the reality show next Monday.

BBB 22: Fans identify Paulo André’s hand in Boninho’s spoiler Image: Disclosure TV Globo / Instagram

A highlight of the new generation of Brazilian athletics, the 23-year-old has already competed in an Olympics and was present at one of the most talked about parties of the year — Farofa da GKay.

Born and raised in Vila Velha, on the coast of Espírito Santo, the sprinter even interacted with Juliette, champion of the “BBB 21”, on social media.

Single?

Paulo André’s status is controversial. He has a relationship with Thays Andreata, with whom he had a son six months ago. You can even see some pictures of the little one on his Instagram profile.

olympic athlete

Paulo André is one of the leaders of the new generation of men’s athletics — in the 100m and 200m, in addition to the 4x100m relay. With the Brazilian team, he won the 4x100m World Championship title in Japan in 2019.

He is currently an athlete at Esporte Clube Pinheiros, in São Paulo, and is sponsored by Nike. He gave up two World Cups to be part of the Globo program.

GKay Farofa

Despite not appearing in the gossip after Farofa da GKay, Paulo André was present at the event and spared no posts on social networks.

Interest in Juliette

During the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Juliette Freire, champion of the “BBB 21”, made a post on her Twitter asking about the “hot athletes” of the Olympics and caught the attention of several of them, including the sprinter.

Also on the social network, Paulo André corresponded to the interest of the paraibana.

I’m going to sleep.. and sad because I didn’t even get a hello from Juliette?? — Paulo André (@iampauloandre) July 31, 2021

controversial tweets

However, it didn’t take long for fans of “Big Brother Brasil” to find controversial posts on the athlete’s social networks, who have already had their cancellation requested.

After speculation began on the name of Paulo André on the list of participants in the reality show, prints of political and also sexist posts began to circulate – which have already been deleted from his Twitter.