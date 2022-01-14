Paulo Sousa doesn’t have Gabriel Batista, goalkeeper starts training with ‘Carioca group’ and will be negotiated | Venetian column



Gabriel Batista – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

01/13/2022

After César, Flamengo will negotiate the departure of another goalkeeper soon. Gabriel Batista was informed that he is out of the plans of coach Paulo Sousa (and also of the board) and started training with the group that will start the Carioca Championship dispute, with athletes from the base category, in addition to João Gomes and Ramon.

So much so that in the video released by Flamengo on social networks, of the goalkeeper training, Gabriel Batista does not appear. Just Hugo Souza, Diego Alves and Álvaro. And this has happened in the last three days.

A member of the Flamengo board confirmed to the report that, in fact, Gabriel Batista is out of the plans and that the goalkeeper’s managers have already been communicated to seek proposals for the player, who has a link with Rubro-Negro until December and can sign pre – contract with another team from the middle of the year.

At the age of 23 and a member of Flamengo’s youth team, Gabriel Batista joined the professional squad in 2018 and has played 27 matches so far. His best year was in 2021, when he took to the field in 15 duels.