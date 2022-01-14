Paulo Sousa remembers former Flamengo player who changed his playing career and says he got goosebumps when he met Zico

Paulo Sousa fondly remembered some Brazilians who were part of his career as a player, including Mozer, a former Flamengo player.

New technician of Flamengo, Paulo Sousa was a professional player between 1989 and 2002 and played with several Brazilians throughout his career. However, the Portuguese have a special affection for some athletes.

In an interview with FlatTV, Paulo Sousa recalled some Brazilians who helped him in his career, including the former defender of Flamengo player Mozer.

“I had the opportunity to experience cultural and football victories and experiences with some Brazilians. At Benfica, it was with Mozer, who marked a historic time at Flamengo, and Ricardo Gomes, two very important defenders in my growth”.

“I played as a winger, as a striker, as an attacking midfielder, and then a coach arrived, Sven-Goran Erikson, who put me to play as a defensive midfielder. Mozer and Ricardo were extraordinary in guiding my positioning. It was like playing video games.”

The Flamengo coach also fondly remembered the former defender Júlio César, who played with him in the Borussia Dortmund between 1996 and 1998, of former defender Aldair, his teammate in benfica in 1989 and 1990, and Ronaldo Fenômeno, with whom he worked in Inter Milan in 1998 and 1999

“Julius Caesar, one of the most extraordinary people I have ever met and an incredible quality of play at Dortmund. Aldair, it was a short time, but top quality. The way of reading, the anticipation, how I saw the game. And of course the Ronaldo ‘Phenomenon’, was another player I experienced. We had an extraordinary relationship, a player who marked at least a decade of world football”.

Paulo Sousa commanding Flamengo training Felipe Patino/Flamengo

Finally, Paulo Sousa also spoke about Zico, Flamengo’s idol, and said he got goosebumps when he met the former midfielder.

“Zico is one of the great references in Flamengo’s history, I had the opportunity until recently to live with him in Japan. I saw all that humanism he has, even with some chills to meet him. From the experience I had in China, we came to compete with each other.”