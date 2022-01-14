Pedro Manso reveals how his last contact with Batoré was: “Very depressed”

the comedian Pedro Manso vented and revealed how was his last contact with Batore, who passed away last Monday (10). The comedian said that the two met six months ago during the recording of a program.

Pedro Manso’s statements about Batoré were aired on A Tarde é Sua last Wednesday (12).

+ Andressa Urach cries and blames the Church for worsening Borderline crises: “Dumb faith”

“We were together a short time ago, about six months or less, as we shot a pilot for a show. We had a great time, we had a lot of laughs. In this recording, I noticed that Batoré was very depressed, he had lost a lot of weight”, he said.

+ In financial crisis, Andressa Urach blows up credit card and blames shopping app: “It’s not from God”

Even realizing something was wrong with his friend, Pedro did not feel entitled to ask if something had happened. “I was even afraid to ask what was going on, but I realized that, really, he was not very well”, he said.

Batoré’s son didn’t know which comedian had cancer: “The only treatment was against depression”

This Tuesday morning (11), the wake of comedian Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira (1960-2022), known as Batoré, took place. The comedian died last Monday (10) in an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Pirituba, north of São Paulo.

According to what Admir Uduvic da Silva, Batoré’s manager, told G1, the comedian’s son knew nothing about cancer.

“The son told me that he didn’t know about cancer, as it is being talked about, and the only treatment he did was against depression”, declared the businessman.