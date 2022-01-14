Petrobras (PETR4) tells the FUP that it has 725 confirmed cases of covid-19, most of them in Rio

In a meeting with the Unique Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) on the advance of covid-19 among employees, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) reported that it already has 725 confirmed cases and 1,041 people suspected of having contracted the disease, and that it will return to adopt a system from the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. In Rio de Janeiro alone, the state company records 468 cases, followed by São Paulo, with 119.

According to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), on December 14, 2020, there were only 19 employees of the state-owned company with the disease. The MME discontinued the bulletin last year.

According to the FUP, Petrobras is analyzing the increase in the workload from 8 hours to 12 hours, given the explosion of cases, to maintain the operation.

It should also reduce to 40% the contingent at the company’s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, which was gradually returning to face-to-face work. The idea is to limit employees’ trips to the offices to two days.

Petrobras also informed that it is implementing a new protocol on the platforms, testing all employees after the discovery of a case of contamination.

The FUP’s claim, however, is that the state-owned company carries out the tests in the units even if there are no suspected cases.

