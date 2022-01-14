Petrobras (PETR4;PETR3) confirms achievement of production targets in 2021

Petrobras (PETR4;PETR3) confirmed this Friday (14) the achievement of its production targets for the year 2021.

Total oil and gas production was 2.77 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMboed) last year, about 4% above the target of 2.72 million barrels per day.

The pre-salt, which totaled 1.95 MMboed in 2021, represented 70% of Petrobras’ total production.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The state-owned company highlights the start of production on the FPSO Carioca, the first platform in the Sépia field, in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin, as well as the start of the co-participation agreement for the Búzios field, which regulates the coexistence of the Assignment Agreement Onerous and the Production Sharing Agreement of the Surplus of the Onerous Assignment for the field.

In addition, Petrobras highlights the completion of the sale of its entire stake in the offshore fields of Frade, in the Campos Basin, and Lapa, in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin, of the onshore Poles Rio Ventura, Miranga and Remanso, in the state da Bahia, and Cricaré, in the state of Espírito Santo, in addition to the onshore fields of Dó-Ré-Mi and Rabo Branco, in the state of Sergipe.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!