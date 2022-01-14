Pharmacy chain suspends Covid-19 test schedule

The RaiaDrogasil network pharmacies temporarily suspended the online scheduling of Covid-19 tests. In a note, the company informs that “it is working on replenishing stocks to supply its stores as soon as possible”. The resumption of service should take place when the supply is “normalized”.

The statement also states that, for other information, the user should look for “the nearest pharmacy”. Faced with the outbreaks of influenza (flu) and the spread of Ômicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, Brazil has seen the demand for these tests explode.

Both Droga Raia and Drogasil offer tests of four types – PCR-Lamp, nasal antigen, oral antigen and serology. To book an appointment online, you need to provide your CPF, email and name. The demand for exams in pharmacies has increased and has come up against scheduling difficulties and lack of stock.

The company says that “demand for Covid-19 tests has grown considerably, and there is a lack of tests in the market as a whole”. The RaiaDrogasil network brings together more than 2,300 stores in 24 states.

