Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets a video with 13 minutes of gameplay

Nintendo and the Pokémon Company released today (13) a new video of gameplay in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a Nintendo Switch exclusive title.

In the recording, it is possible to see a little more of what players can expect from the adventure that will take place in the region of Hisui, an old version of the familiar Sinnoh. In the game, which according to rumors should not have classic mechanics, it will be necessary to explore a semi-open world – similar to Monster Hunter — to capture little monsters and complete the local Pokédex.

Below, you can see the new video with 13 minutes long which details a little more of the gameplay of Pokemon Legends: Arceus (with audio in English and subtitles in Portuguese from Portugal):

The video shows some areas of the region of hisui, citing sites such as Mount Coronet and the Obsidian Fieldlands, for example. In addition to capture little monsters, players must use their Pokémon team to search and collect resources and materials, which can be used to build equipment and items like Pokéballs.

In the new game of pocket monsters, trainers must participate more actively in battles, dodging attacks and throwing things at Pokemon. To use environment elements and even the weather can be essential in order to catch some of the monsters and complete the task of gathering information for the Pokédex.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus It is scheduled for release on January 28, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.