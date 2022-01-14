Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of severe covid – 13/01/2022

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of severe covid – 13/01/2022 3 Views

Polish scientists have discovered a gene that they say doubles the risk of developing severe Covid-19, a discovery that could help doctors identify people most at risk of contracting the disease.

With hesitation to get vaccinated becoming the biggest factor behind high death rates in central and eastern Europe, researchers hope that identifying those most at risk could encourage them to get vaccinated and give them access to options for vaccination. more intensive treatment in case of an infection.

“After more than a year and a half of work, it was possible to identify a gene responsible for the predisposition to become seriously ill (with the coronavirus),” said Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski. “This means that in the future we will be able to identify people with a predisposition to suffer from severe Covid conditions.”

Researchers at the Medical University of Bialystok found that the gene was the fourth most important factor in determining how severely a person might suffer from Covid-19, after age, weight and gender.

The gene is present in about 14% of the Polish population, compared to between 8 and 9% of the European population as a whole, and 27% of the Indian population, said Marcin Moniuszko, professor in charge of the project.

Other studies have also shown the importance of genetic factors in the development of severe Covid-19.

In November, British scientists said they had identified a version of a gene that may be associated with a doubled risk of lung failure from Covid-19.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

In a two-off game, Cruzeiro beats Red Bull Bragantino and advances in Copinha

With 100% success, Raposa keeps alive the dream of ending the 15-year fast without winning …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved