Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of severe covid – 13/01/2022

Polish scientists have discovered a gene that they say doubles the risk of developing severe Covid-19, a discovery that could help doctors identify people most at risk of contracting the disease.

With hesitation to get vaccinated becoming the biggest factor behind high death rates in central and eastern Europe, researchers hope that identifying those most at risk could encourage them to get vaccinated and give them access to options for vaccination. more intensive treatment in case of an infection.

“After more than a year and a half of work, it was possible to identify a gene responsible for the predisposition to become seriously ill (with the coronavirus),” said Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski. “This means that in the future we will be able to identify people with a predisposition to suffer from severe Covid conditions.”

Researchers at the Medical University of Bialystok found that the gene was the fourth most important factor in determining how severely a person might suffer from Covid-19, after age, weight and gender.

The gene is present in about 14% of the Polish population, compared to between 8 and 9% of the European population as a whole, and 27% of the Indian population, said Marcin Moniuszko, professor in charge of the project.

Other studies have also shown the importance of genetic factors in the development of severe Covid-19.

In November, British scientists said they had identified a version of a gene that may be associated with a doubled risk of lung failure from Covid-19.