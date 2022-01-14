https://br.sputniknews.com/20220113/paises-pobres-rejeitaram-mais-de-100-milhoes-vacinas-covid-19-dezembro-21017184.html

Poor countries rejected more than 100 million vaccines against COVID-19 in December, says Unicef

Poor countries rejected more than 100 million vaccines against COVID-19 in December, says Unicef

In December 2021, less developed countries included in the COVAX Facility program rejected more than 100 million vaccines against COVID-19… 13.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil

2022-01-13T15:49-0300

2022-01-13T15:49-0300

2022-01-13T15:49-0300

spread and fight covid-19

vaccine

poor countries

pandemic

vaccination

immunization

Covid-19

covax facility

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/21017577_0:322:3069:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42174a3037af5ab63855defbef26c44f.jpg

The information was revealed to the European Parliament, this Thursday (13), by Etleva Kadilli, director of the supplies division of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), reported Reuters. , UNICEF did not say how many doses have been refused since the beginning of the distribution of COVAX, an initiative of the WHO (World Health Organization) and other entities to buy and donate vaccines to the poorest countries. The program has already delivered 989 million doses to 144 countries to date. However, 681 million of the immunizers have not yet been used in about 90 of them, according to Unicef. In less developed nations, less than 10% of the population received at least one dose and less than 5% completed the vaccination schedule.According to Kadilli, In addition to the expiration date, many countries have also delayed receiving vaccines because they do not have sufficient storage facilities, including the lack of refrigerators. In contrast, in the richest countries, more than 76% of people have already received at least one dose and more than 70% are fully immunized, according to data from Our World in Data.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220107/covid-19-brasil-tera-vacina-100-produced-no-pais-a-partir-de-fevereiro-20953220.html

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/21017577_44:0:2775:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_820ba4416afec980ac41b11bfe8615eb.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

vaccine, poor countries, pandemic, vaccination, immunization, covid-19, covax facility