https://br.sputniknews.com/20220113/paises-pobres-rejeitaram-mais-de-100-milhoes-vacinas-covid-19-dezembro-21017184.html
Poor countries rejected more than 100 million vaccines against COVID-19 in December, says Unicef
Poor countries rejected more than 100 million vaccines against COVID-19 in December, says Unicef
In December 2021, less developed countries included in the COVAX Facility program rejected more than 100 million vaccines against COVID-19… 13.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil
2022-01-13T15:49-0300
2022-01-13T15:49-0300
2022-01-13T15:49-0300
spread and fight covid-19
vaccine
poor countries
pandemic
vaccination
immunization
Covid-19
covax facility
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/21017577_0:322:3069:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42174a3037af5ab63855defbef26c44f.jpg
The information was revealed to the European Parliament, this Thursday (13), by Etleva Kadilli, director of the supplies division of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), reported Reuters. , UNICEF did not say how many doses have been refused since the beginning of the distribution of COVAX, an initiative of the WHO (World Health Organization) and other entities to buy and donate vaccines to the poorest countries. The program has already delivered 989 million doses to 144 countries to date. However, 681 million of the immunizers have not yet been used in about 90 of them, according to Unicef. In less developed nations, less than 10% of the population received at least one dose and less than 5% completed the vaccination schedule.According to Kadilli, In addition to the expiration date, many countries have also delayed receiving vaccines because they do not have sufficient storage facilities, including the lack of refrigerators. In contrast, in the richest countries, more than 76% of people have already received at least one dose and more than 70% are fully immunized, according to data from Our World in Data.
https://br.sputniknews.com/20220107/covid-19-brasil-tera-vacina-100-produced-no-pais-a-partir-de-fevereiro-20953220.html
2022
News
br_BR
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/21017577_44:0:2775:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_820ba4416afec980ac41b11bfe8615eb.jpg
vaccine, poor countries, pandemic, vaccination, immunization, covid-19, covax facility
As of December 2021, least developed countries under the COVAX Facility program have rejected more than 100 million vaccines against COVID-19, mainly due to the short shelf life of doses.
According to Kadilli, in addition to the expiration date, many countries have also delayed receiving vaccines because they do not have sufficient storage facilities, including the lack of refrigerators.
“We have countries that are pushing [o recebimento das] doses currently available for the second quarter of 2022”, said the director of UNICEF.