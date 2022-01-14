Positive reaction to record US inflation data? Analysts explain curious market behavior

In a week marked by inflation data around the world, the stock exchanges had reactions between mild and positive to the indicators, even with the indices confirmed an acceleration of prices as it had not been seen for a long time. This is the case with inflation measured by the US CPI (consumer price index), which rose by another 0.5% in December 2021 and in the 12-month period reached 7%, the highest rate since 1982.

In Morgan Stanley’s assessment, the index showed that inflationary pressures remained stable between November and December, showing probable deceleration a few months ahead.

This Thursday (13) it was the turn of producer inflation (PPI), which rose 0.2% last month and accumulated a high in 2021. The rate is the highest in the historical series, that is, since the data began to be calculated in 2010. Even so, they came in slightly below expectations.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Read more: Fed director believes actions will ease inflation and allow maximum employment

In the analysis entitled “When bad news cheers investors up”, the team at Levante Ideia de Investimentos tries to explain this phenomenon experienced by the markets in the last two days. As investors assemble strategies anticipating scenarios and trends, confirmation of what was expected tends to reduce volatility.

“The prospect that consumer inflation in the United States would be the highest in decades was already given, anticipated and duly priced in financial assets. Therefore, its confirmation reduced investor uncertainty and alleviated volatility. It was bad news, but it was fully expected, hence its effect was the opposite of what would be expected”, says an analysis by Levante.

For analysts, the bad news of high inflation confirmed expectations and made it clear the path that the Federal Reserve should follow. As we already know, the Fed will start raising interest rates and reducing the economy’s liquidity later this year. “This should help bring inflation in the United States back to the center of the forecasted targets. Certainties have value. That’s why prices go up”, say analysts at Levante.

If, on the one hand, the beginning of a monetary tightening tends to impact the flow of capital in the markets, with a flight of higher risk assets, on the other hand, it tends to soften the inflationary scenario, which has also been a negative component of uncertainty for those who invest in the stock market.

Rodrigo Franchini, partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos, points out that by coming in line with expectations and even better than expected (in the case of the PPI), inflation indicators, although high, show that monetary policy in the United States “is working out.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

XP’s global strategy team also highlights that, despite the ongoing inflationary shock, it continues to project significant price decompression in 2022 and 2023 – forecasts point to general inflation of 3.4% this year and 2.9% in the year that followed. comes, while core inflation is expected to rise by 3.5% and 3.0%, respectively.

It is worth remembering that the Fed should end its programs to buy government bonds and mortgages, which were used to provide liquidity to the market throughout the pandemic, in March. The monetary authority should also raise interest rates from the same month. The market is divided on the bets: while some analysts project three increases in the year, others believe in four adjustments and even more.

As long as the numbers come as expected, the Fed’s schedule should be maintained, and the scenario will continue to be priced by the market. “In case there is any negative surprise, the market will work with a faster deleveraging by the Federal Reserve, which is bad for the stock exchanges, as it takes away liquidity from the markets”, says the Monte Bravo partner.

“If one day consumer inflation data comes out as expected and the next a producer price indicator below what was expected, the numbers are in line with what Jerome Powell [presidente do Fed] says it’s happening. Therefore, the US monetary policy is working and there should be no sudden changes in its conduct”, concludes Rodrigo Franchini.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!