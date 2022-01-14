Prepare the SSD: Stranger of Paradise will devour the PS5’s internal memory

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin arrives in just over 2 months, which is more than enough time for players interested in the new adventure to start freeing up space in their PlayStation 5.

After all, the RPG developed by Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo, published by Square Enix, can occupy more than 70 GB when it launches in March this year. The information was revealed by the PlayStation Game Size profile on Twitter.

Specialized in scouring the PSN looking for information on game file sizes, the account found that Stranger of Paradise must need 71.5 GB of internal memory on the PS5 — all without even counting the day one patch.

?? STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (PS5) ?? Download Size : 71,505 GB (Without Day One Patch) ?? Pre-Load : March 13

?? Launch : March 15 (3 Day Early Access) ?? #PS5 #StrangerOfParadise

?? @forigin pic.twitter.com/RP4Euhzk8d — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) January 13, 2022

Another interesting information shared by the profile is that the title must be available for pre-load on March 13th, when players will be able to start downloading the game early. That way, when the game is finally released, everything will be properly installed.

although it has release scheduled for March 18 this year, PlayStation users will be able to start playing on the 15th, with 3 days of early access.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will count one unprecedented story in which players must “overcome various challenges to bring the light of the crystals back to Cornelia, a realm dominated by darkness”. The title will have versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Epic Games Store).