Prince Andrew loses military titles after abuse report

LONDON, JAN 13 (ANSA) – After a court in New York denied the annulment of a case for sexual abuse of a minor, Prince Andrew, 62, lost all his military titles on Thursday (13).

With this, the third son of Queen Elizabeth II will no longer have the functions or honorary military degrees that he held and will remain away from any public activity, as he has since 2019. Officially, Andrew renounced his titles in agreement with the monarch.

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to Her Majesty’s hands. The Duke of York will continue to not develop public commitments and will defend himself in this case as a private citizen.”

Despite the official statement, the decision also comes at a time of great pressure from military veterans. On Thursday, British media revealed that a letter signed by 150 of them had been sent to Elizabeth about the case.

“We understand that Andrew is your son, but we have written to you in our capacity as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Navy and Air Force. These measures could have been taken at any time in the last 11 years. Please do not allow it to take longer.”

Among the lost titles is that of colonel in the prestigious department of the Grenadier Guards, inherited after the death of his father, Prince Phillip.

The ruling came a day after a New York judge ruled that Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Andrew for sexual abuse when she was 17 must go ahead. She is one of the victims of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019 after being convicted of child sex trafficking, among other crimes, and was a good friend of Andrew.

The royal has always denied the allegations, but has tried to dismiss the lawsuit on the basis of a 2009 agreement between Giuffre and Epstein that she would not sue anyone else over the abuse she suffered.

Now, Andrew will have to respond to the case in court or make a plea deal to end the case. (ANSA).

