Prince Andrew loses royal and military titles after pressure over harassment case

LONDON – The prince andrew, son of queen elizabeth II, which is facing a civil suit in the United States per sexual assault, resigned from his honorary positions at the head of military regiments and charitable associations, informed the Buckingham Palace this Thursday the 13th.

“The Duke of York will continue without performing any public function and will defend himself in this case as a private citizen,” the palace said in a brief statement, demonstrating that the prince, ninth in line to the British throne, continues with the Duke title.

According to Buckingham, Andrew will no longer use the title ‘His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity and his other duties will be distributed among the rest of the royal family, and will not revert to Prince Andrew.

A New York judge on Wednesday turned down an appeal filed by the prince’s lawyers to dismiss the sexual assault complaint filed against his client by Virginia Guiffre, an American who accuses him of having sexually abused her in 2001, when she was 17 years.

Guiffre is one of the sex crimes victims of American financial manager Jeffrey Epstein, found guilty of pedophilia by a Florida court and who committed suicide in New York prison in August 2019, while awaiting a new trial for trafficking and abuse of minors. .

The 61-year-old’s friendship with the American, which he defended in a controversial interview with the BBC in November 2019, sparked a major scandal that forced him to withdraw from public life.

The case of Andrew, considered the “favorite son” of Elizabeth II, is one of the many scandals that dot the image of the British monarchy that the 95-year-old sovereign has had to deal with.

The dramatic decision comes hours after more than 150 military veterans – claiming to be angry and upset – wrote to the Queen to ask her to remove Andrew from his honorary military posts. The palace had said on Thursday that it had no comment on the letter.

Addressing the Queen as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Navy and Air Force, the former members of each of the services claimed it was “unsustainable” for the Duke of York to maintain his position. “If this were any other senior military officer, it would be inconceivable that he would still be in office,” they claimed.

Andrew had already been largely banned from public life. But he continued to hold a number of honorary military titles, prompting protests from former members of those units, given the legal charges that weighed on him./AFP, AP and Reuters