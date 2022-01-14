Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, renounces military titles after sexual assault accusation | World

Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, renounced his military titles and relinquished his honorary positions on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“With the Queen’s approval and acceptance, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal sponsorships have been returned,” the institution said in a statement.

The decision comes at the same time he faces a civil suit in the United States for sexual assault.

“The Duke of York will continue to hold no public office, and will be defending himself in this case as an ordinary citizen,” the brief statement said.

Andrew, who had already been withdrawing from public life, will also no longer be known as His Royal Highness, according to a report by the British broadcaster BBC, which cites palace sources.

Prince Andrew is denounced by an American citizen who alleges that the British queen’s son sexually abused her in 2001, when she was 17 years old.

A civil lawsuit was filed in the middle of last year by Virginia Giuffre, one of the victims of the sex crimes of American financier Jeffrey Epstein – who died in 2019.

Giuffre claims that she had forced sex with Prince Andrew more than two decades ago and the meetings would have taken place at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former partner.