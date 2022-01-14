Probable POCO F4 Pro+ receives CEE certification – All in Technology

POCO is reportedly working on a new smartphone called the POCO F4 Pro+. It is expected to hit the market to succeed the POCO F3, one of the great successors of the brand in 2021. And now, the model has reportedly been certified by the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

Unfortunately, the certification document does not reveal any specifications for the POCO F4 Pro+. However, it is expected to actually be a global variant of the Redmi K50 Pro+, which is tipped to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. However, the Dimensity 9000 chipset could also be part of the spec set.

According to recent information, both Redmi K50 Pro+ and POCO F4 Pro+ will bring an advanced heat dissipation system. In addition, they are expected to bring a 4,700mAh super battery with support for 120W fast charging.

For those who don’t remember, the POCO F3 hit the market with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Inside, it has a Snapdragon 870 chipset alongside 6GB or 8GB of RAM and options with up to 256GB of internal space.

Main specs – Poco F3: