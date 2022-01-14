Procon charges changes after problem that detonates Fiat and Jeep exchanges

Procon-SP believes that Stellantis, owner of Jeep and Fiat, should bring clearer information to the consumer in the owner’s manual regarding a mechanical problem that contaminates the six-speed automatic transmission of flex-fuel vehicles of the aforementioned brands with coolant. . In December, the consumer protection agency, linked to the São Paulo government, had notified the company to provide clarification, after UOL Cars address the issue, which has generated complaints from hundreds of customers.

As a note from Procon-SP, Stellantis denies the existence of a defect in the exchange / heat exchanger of Fiat Argo, Cronos, Toro, Jeep Renegade and Compass vehicles. The company also claims that there are no irregularities on the part of these brands in dealing with the issue and that the problem stems from lack of or inadequate maintenance by the owners of the affected vehicles.

Consumers report that the automatic transmission of the respective vehicles, in the aforementioned models and with bi-fuel engines, suffered serious damage due to corrosion of the heat exchanger, which caused liquid to enter the transmission – a component that needs to be replaced or repaired, through service that costs more than half the value of the car itself.

The heat exchanger has the function of cooling the transmission lubricant and, in the mentioned vehicles, it is connected to the cooling system, using the same mixture of fluid and demineralized water that keeps the engine at the ideal temperature.

“After analyzing the response sent, (…) Procon-SP concludes that the information contained in the vehicle manual about the possibility of problems arising from the use of a coolant different from the original factory with an additive not recommended should be clearer and more objective”, says the note.

According to customer reports, as of 2018, after the first complaints appeared, the automakers changed the maintenance plan with regard to the coolant, recommending a product with another specification and concentration, in addition to the respective replacement every two years – regardless of mileage.

On previous models, the manual does not provide any guidance related to changing the fluid.

According to owners heard by UOL Cars, Stellantis refused to repair vehicles outside the factory warranty. Others claim that, after much insistence, the company agreed to pay for the repair, in whole or in part – even with the factory coverage already expired.

In December, the company informed that it is responsible for repairs within the warranty period.

To Procon-SP, Stellantis reported that “of the 450,810 vehicles that were under warranty in 2020 in the country, 302 were serviced because of the problem; and, in 2021, of the 502,493 vehicles under warranty, 207 were serviced”.

The foundation also questioned the brands involved about the need to carry out a recall campaign to carry out the repairs. Procon-SP says that this possibility is ruled out “at first”, based on the information received. Still, one caveat:

“The automaker’s allegations of misuse are not substantiated. It is also worth noting that a failure in information – such as the correct use of the product and the risks it may present due to different use – can also be decisive for the realization of a campaign of recall”.

The recall is intended for products that endanger the health and safety of consumers.

“The case will be forwarded to the inspection team for further analysis and possible measures”, concludes the agency.