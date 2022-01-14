Procon fines Apple and Samsung BRL 25.9 million for ‘tie sale’

Last Wednesday (12), the Municipal Department for the Protection and Defense of Consumer Rights (Procon Fortaleza) revealed two million-dollar fines for the apple and Samsung. Together, companies must pay BRL 25.9 million for selling smartphones without the charger.

According to the agency, Samsung must pay BRL 15,558,750.00, while Apple was fined in BRL 10,372,500.00. The value is higher for the South Korean manufacturer because it is a recurring problem, since the North American company will pay a lower amount for suffering the penalty for the first time in the regional body.

The separate sale of smartphone and charger is characterized as “sale of house”, an abusive practice according to article 39 and items of the CoC.Source: Unsplash

Married sale?

The investigation found some problems, such as the lack of information about the absence of the charger on some smartphones. Article 39 of the Consumer Code (CdC) points out the irregularity, since it is a sale where the consumer can only purchase a product if he also takes the other one — the term used for this situation is “tied sale” and, in this case, the abusive practice is prohibited in Brazil.

So far, Samsung has revealed that it has not yet received the fine indicated by Procon Fortaleza. Anyway, the South Korean company clarified that customers can order the charger on the official Samsung For You website.

“It is evident that the consumer will have to purchase the charger in the future, forcing him to make a new purchase. This characterizes tie-in sales”, said the director of Procon, Eneylândia Rabelo Lemos.