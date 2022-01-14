Projota reveals regret for having participated in the BBB: ‘I’ve already lost a lot’

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

posted on 01/13/2022 18:00



(Credit: Disclosure/O Globo)

In an interview with journalist Silvio Essinger, from the newspaper O Globo, rapper Projota commented on his participation in BBB 21, where he was eliminated with 91.89% of the votes. “I knew ‘Big Brother’ was like this, and I don’t blame anyone but myself,” he began.

“I couldn’t understand that the time there wouldn’t be enough for people to see that there aren’t angels and demons in there, but human beings. And I’m too impulsive,” he said.

According to Projota, 2021 was the worst phase of his life: in addition to rejection at BBB 21, the famous also lost his grandmother, pets, as well as friendships, fans and contracts. “I’ve lost a lot of games in my life, but there it all came at once. I lost the grandmother I was raised by [ela morreu em junho], a dog and a cat. I lost friendships, fans, contracts and prestige, I lost a good part of the foundation that took me 20 years to build. You feel wronged, it’s like a hurricane has passed,” he explained.

“I managed to humanize my image. I danced axé, put on makeup, played with everything and a lot of people saw it. Today I can appreciate the ‘BBB’. When I left the house, I just thought: ‘Man, what did I do? there?'”