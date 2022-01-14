PT attracts supporters of Ciro and affiliates 12 mayors in Ceará – Politics

THE PT do Ceará announced this Thursday, 13, the arrival of 12 new mayors to the acronym. According to the state directory, the legend now has 29 mayors in the state, an increase of 70% compared to the previous contingent. In total, there are 184 municipalities in Ceará.

Of the 12 new members, four previously belonged to the PDT of the former state governor and presidential candidate. Ciro Gomes and three to the current party of Jair Bolsonaro, the PL. The other five came from Republicans, PCdoB, PSDB, MDB and PSOL.

Ceará is ruled by PT Camilo Santana, elected with the support of Ciro’s family. His brother city, now in the Senate also for the PDT, is the predecessor of Santana, who has already been re-elected once and now must run for a seat as a senator. Ciro still maintains a good relationship with the senator Tasso Jerissati (PSDB), former governor who also has weight in this correlation of forces.

The beginning of the electoral race has intensified the negotiations for exchange of parties in the composition of local and national alliances, like the migration of the governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (former PCdoB) and the federal deputy Marcelo Freixo, ex-PSOL, for the PSB. Freixo should run for governor of Rio, and Dino, for a seat in the Senate.

In the legislature, the call party window it should also intensify the changes: state and federal deputies can change their subtitles during this period without risk of losing their mandate. This year, the window runs between March 3 and April 1.