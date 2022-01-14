PUBG doubles the number of players on Steam after becoming free-to-play

The change was successful in attracting new players, but was accompanied by criticism from the community.

THE PUBG: Battlegrounds’ re-launch as a free-to-play game on Steam has brought good results to its PC player base. According to platform data, 669,000 people joined the game’s servers simultaneously to exchange fire and fight for items, equipment, and the much-desired Chicken Dinner that accompanies a victory.

According to market analyst Daniel Ahmad, the number is more than double recorded by the title in the previous two months, when there was an average of 300 thousand simultaneous people online. all in all, 668,707 players have joined the title servers, which now offers most of its content at no additional cost.

However, the numbers obtained do not even come close to the peak of PUBG on PC, recorded in January 2018. At the time, Battle Royale had 3.2 million concurrent players on Steam, a brand that has been dropping steadily since then — according to Eurogamer, the title starts 2021 with an average of 450 thousand simultaneous players.

Free-to-play format can attract new players to PUBG

Among the elements that helped PUBG: Battlegrounds lose its popularity is the rise of other games with similar characteristics. If in 2018 he was considered unique, since then strong competitors like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends, among many others.



While many of the competitors adopted a free-to-play format right from the launch, PUBG continued to bet on a traditional paid format for years, which contributed to alienating part of the public. With the frequent drop in the number of players, Krafton was forced to change its business model to stay relevant.

The move to free-to-play was successful in bringing more players to PUBG: Battlegrounds, but came accompanied by a reduction in the game’s average rating on Steam. Comments left by several players ask for a refund of the money invested in the title, and there are complaints related to the presence of cheaters and lack of new content.

