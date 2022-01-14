Rafa Kalimann debuts at BBB22 with ‘Arquivo Confidencial’ and cries live · TV News

Digital presenter of Big Brother Brasil 22, Rafa Kalimann cried during her live debut in her new job. This Thursday (13), the digital influencer was moved to receive a tribute along the lines of the Confidencial Archive, a picture of Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021), with details of her trajectory throughout the history of the reality.

“I think it’s good that we’ve been preparing for days, weeks, me and Rhudson Victor. Then, at first, they throw a VT at me, dismantle everything! What do I have to do now, Rhudson?”, said Rafa, emotional, during the live Esquenta BBB, shown on Globoplay and Gshow.

In the tribute, the production of the attraction showed scenes of Rafa inside the BBB20 and his participation in the BBB’s digital programs during the exhibition of the 18th season, in 2018.

“Seeing it here now, made me realize why I’m here, you know? In fact, I love it here, I love the show, I love Big Brother. I consume it, I actually live, since before entering the house. it’s back home, of belonging in this place. That’s what I felt when I received the invitation to be part of the BBB Network”, added Rafa.

In the live broadcast, the influencer said that she was surprised by the height of Tadeu Schmidt, who measures 1.92m: “We saw him today. He is very tall, but he is very tall”. “I had no idea,” added Victor.

Big Brother Brasil 22 premieres next Monday (17), under the command of Tadeu Schmidt. The names of the participants will be revealed this Friday (14), throughout Globo’s programming. Three confirmed were diagnosed with Covid-19 during pre-confinement at the hotel and, therefore, will enter the game in the future, in a dynamic that is yet to be revealed by Globo.

Check out the tribute made to Rafa Kalimann: