Rafa Kalimann forgets presenter’s name on the BBB Network

The debut of Rafa Kalimann presenting the “Rede BBB” featured a gaffe highlighted by the fans of the attraction: the runner-up of the “BBB 20” forgot the name of Rhudson Victor, who also runs the program shown on Globoplay.

“A moment to think about how it’s going to be, it’s all very new. I told Dani and […] anyway, I asked them to create a group and send the biggest hate”, he said during the program pointing to his colleague, who laughed at the situation.

“I can’t stand to see it so embarrassing,” said one of the people who followed the attraction in a comment on Twitter. “I also forget people’s names at the worst times,” joked another in the sequence.

oh my god shame on this video of rafa forgetting hudson’s name lol — m ? (@MilenaSHS) January 13, 2022

by god rafa kalimann forgetting rhudson’s name — dolly pocnoia ??? (@opocnoia) January 13, 2022

stop putting this video of rafa forgetting rhudson’s name on my tl. I can’t stand to see it so embarrassing — marlyson (@favsmarly) January 13, 2022

Despite the gaffe, Rafa Kalimann was also defended by fans on the social network. “She did well for her first time live,” said one. “I hope you’re a good presenter,” wished another admirer.

watched the #RedeBBB whole and rafa kalimann did really well being the first time live. The rhudson too, super good. But the tweeter takes a 14sec video where she misses her colleague’s name and cancels the girl. — Gabi Duda (@gabigduda) January 13, 2022

Thanks in debut

At the end of the program, the former BBB thanked for the opportunity and assumed that she was nervous before the premiere.

“I want to say that I’m very happy with the invitation and the trust of the entire ‘Rede BBB’ team in me. I just want to have fun, play, joke, play with you, bring you close, and just be Rafa”, he said.

The digital influencer also highlighted that it should take time to assimilate the new role. “I’m still understanding all this here”, he said after the thanks.

Rafa Kalimann will also present “Bbate-Papo BBB” during the 22nd season of the reality show. In the live program, the eliminated live watches videos that marked his trajectory, answers questions from fans and reacts to what happened while he was confined.