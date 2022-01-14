Rafa Kalimann makes a gaffe at the premiere of Rede BBB and is detonated on the web

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Rafa Kalimann makes a gaffe at the premiere of Rede BBB and is detonated on the web 0 Views

Even with the public’s distrust, Globo decided to bet on Rafa Kalimann as presenter of the BBB Network in 2022. The presenter debuted on the program this Thursday (1/13) and is already having a negative impact.

The former BBB forgot the name of the colleague with whom she will share the attraction, and who was by her side. The name in this case is Rhudson Victor, who also runs the program and gave a slight laugh when he saw the situation.

“A moment to think about how it’s going to be, it’s all very new. I told Dani and the […] anyway, I asked them to create a group and send the biggest hate”, said Rafa.

Some netizens pointed out the nervousness of the debut and others did not forgive the new presenter and detonated the influencer’s performance on social networks. The fact is that, before the end of the program, Rafa Kalimann thanked him for the opportunity and said he was very happy.

“I just want to have fun, play, joke, play with you, bring you close, and just be Rafa,” she said.

