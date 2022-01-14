Rafa Kalimann vents after drone flies over bedroom window: ”I got scared”

Former BBB Rafa Kalimann was bothered to have her house invaded by a neighbor’s drone and sent a message

Rafa Kalimann (28) had his house invaded by a drone this Thursday, 13.

In Instagram Stories, the former BBB and digital influencer filmed the moment when a neighbor’s object flew over her bedroom window.

By sharing the invasion on the web, Kalimann vented and sent a message to the drone’s owner. “I preferred to turn off the audio because I was very uncomfortable. But please, neighbors, don’t be such an inconvenience. I was really scared with it right next to my bedroom window at first”, she said, quite annoyed.

In another publication, Rafa said that the neighbor almost caught her naked. “You have no idea how scared I was. I’m glad I decided to leave the bathroom wearing a towel today! I’m mad. I got such a scare, [com esse negócio] in the mouth of my window”, she said.

Rafa Kalimann celebrates joining the ‘Rede BBB’ team

After being announced as presenter of the BBB Network, Rafa Kalimann used social networks to talk about how she was feeling about the news.“[…] I LOVE BBB and am so excited to get back to this experience (now spying) with you and ELIMINATED live!”, she said.

