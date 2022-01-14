Rafael Vitti shows rare photo of his daughter and declares himself to Tatá Werneck

Rafael Vitti thrills when showing a photo of his daughter and wife, in a statement to Tatá Werneck

The actor Rafael Vitti moved the followers by declaring to his wife, the presenter and comedian, Tata Werneck. Very discreet and reserved with his personal life, the artist took advantage of the celebration of five years of relationship to show the family together and honor his wife.

Rafa and Tatá, together since 2017, are the parents of the adorable Clara Maria, two years old. The artists got married in October 2019 on the couch at their house accompanied by a couple of friends. To celebrate their five years together, the actor posted recent and older photos of the moments spent with his beloved. In the statement, he said: “Today we celebrate 5 years together, and I just want to thank you for loving me and taking care of me.”

Rafael Vitti he says that even with “a million things to do, his wife prioritizes and supports him”. “And at the end of the day, that’s what relationships are all about: one being the other’s support in moments when we just think about giving up…You’ve saved me from many ‘bads’…. Thank you for being that light in our lives,” he said.

Rafa also highlighted Tatá’s strength as a mother: “Clara is lucky to be his daughter, an example of determination, strength, faith, justice, generosity and grimaces. You are too much, my love. We started dating by chance, and we didn’t even believe it was possible. And today we have our family. I love you so much, ‘mindu’. Happy 5 years”.

Of course, even after such a declaration, Tatá did not miss the opportunity to make a joke. “I’ll answer right away, I’m on my way back. If I write while driving I throw up on the keyboard. I love you”, joked the presenter.

Already famous friends were delighted and celebrated the date. Actor Selton Mello commented: “Beloved”. Family friend and actress Ingrid Guimarães said: “Congratulations, most beautiful couple, good people. I followed it from the beginning and I’m a fan of the two together”. the parents of Rafael Vitti, Valéria and João, sent many hearts to the couple. Tatá’s mother-in-law also said: “Live life! Long live love!”

